Lawrence Garris

Last Updated: May 2, 2018 at 9:53 pm

SUMTER – Lawrence Garris, 74, died Tuesday, May 2, 2018, at Sumter Health and Rehab Center in Sumter.

Born Jan. 12, 1944, in Manning, he was a son of the late James Garris and Suzanna Bowman GArris.

The family will receive friends at the home of his sister, CArrie Lee Garris, 929 Branchview Drive in Manning.

Services will be announced by Samuels Funeral Home LLC of Manning.