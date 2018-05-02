Lawrence Garris
by Samuels Funeral Home LLC | May 2, 2018 6:49 pm
Last Updated: May 2, 2018 at 9:53 pm
SUMTER – Lawrence Garris, 74, died Tuesday, May 2, 2018, at Sumter Health and Rehab Center in Sumter.
Born Jan. 12, 1944, in Manning, he was a son of the late James Garris and Suzanna Bowman GArris.
The family will receive friends at the home of his sister, CArrie Lee Garris, 929 Branchview Drive in Manning.
Services will be announced by Samuels Funeral Home LLC of Manning.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.