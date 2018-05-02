Christopher Robert “Chris” Mathis

Christopher Robert “Chris” Mathis, a loyal, loving, hardworking man, died Tuesday, May 1, 2018, at Palmetto Health Tuomey.

Born April 2, 1986, in Manning, he was a son of James Victor “Jimmy” Mathis and the late Gail Lamberth Mathis. Loved by many and liked by most, Chris lived a fruitful life in Manning, where he lived with his wife, Hope Witt Mathis, his 10-month-old son, Huxley “Hux” Mathis, and his dachshund, Kobe Jack Mathis.

In addition to his wife and son, Chris is survived by his father; his brother, Jamie Mathis (Amanda); his niece, Lila Kate Mathis; his nephew, Gavin Mathis; and paternal grandparents, Bill and Lila Ellis. Including his mother, Chris was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Roy and Mary Lamberth; and his paternal grandfather, Pete Mathis.

When he wasn’t spending time with his family and friends or working alongside his father as co-owner and operator of Jimmy’s Heating & Air, he enjoyed riding his Harley, collecting guns and poker chips, cracking jokes, listening to heavy metal and watching Carolina football and WWE and UFC fights.

As Chris would always say: “All right, Y’all!”

Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 3, 2018, at Stephens Funeral Home, and other times at the home, 1042 St. Matthews Lane in Manning.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 4, 2018, in the chapel of Stephens Funeral Home, with Pastor Morris Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Clarendon Memorial Gardens.

The family is inviting all to participate in a parade of motorcycles leading to his final resting place.

Pallbearers will include Michael Ramirez, Steven Brooks, Charles Land, Corey Blackmon, Jeffrey Branham, Patrick Meares, Kevin Welch, Tony Briley and Matt Allday.

Memorials may be made to the Huxley Christopher Mathis 529 College Fund, c/o Hope Witt Mathis, 1042 St. Matthews Lane, Manning, SC 29102; or to the Tuomey Foundation, 102 N. Main Street, Sumter, SC 29150.

Stephens Funeral Home and Crematory, 304 N. Church St. Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179.

www.stephensfuneralhome.org