Pinewood Baptist to hold Homecoming Sunday

Pinewood Baptist Church, S.C. 261 in Pinewood, will hold Homecoming and Golden Age services Sunday, with Sunday school at 10 a.m., followed by morning worship services at 11 a.m. The Rev. Bennie T. Brwick Jr. will be the guest speaker. Claudia Barwick will lead the music. All seniors will be honored, special music will be provided, and a covered dish lunch will follow the morning services. All are welcome, and a nursery will be provided. For more information, call (803) 452-5373 or visit www.pinewoodbaptist.org.