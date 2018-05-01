Evening Weather: Tuesday, May 1
by Staff Reports | May 1, 2018 5:11 pm
Last Updated: May 1, 2018 at 8:12 am
Clear, with a low around 52. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.
by Staff Reports | May 1, 2018 5:11 pm
Last Updated: May 1, 2018 at 8:12 am
Clear, with a low around 52. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.
© Copyright 2018 | Manning Live
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.