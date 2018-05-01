ManningLive

Evening Weather: Tuesday, May 1

by | May 1, 2018 5:11 pm

Last Updated: May 1, 2018 at 8:12 am

Clear, with a low around 52. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

No comments yet.

By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.

© Copyright 2018 | Manning Live