Clarendon County adult education graduation ceremony May 17
by Submitted via Email | April 23, 2018 1:12 pm
Students, faculty and staff of Clarendon County Adult Education will celebrate graduation at 6 p.m. May 17 in the auditorium at the F.E. DuBose campus of Central Carolina Technical College, U.S. 521 in Manning. Clarendon County Council Vice-Chairman W.J. Frierson will deliver the keynote address.
