Pontoon boat for sale
by Cindy Risher | April 20, 2018 3:00 pm
Last Updated: April 19, 2018 at 3:59 pm
24’ Sunbird hardtop pontoon boat with trailer. 60 HP Evinrude motor. Hummingbird 565 fish finder. Electric wench. 5” ball compass plus other amenities. $4,900 firm. Please call (803) 505-2049 or (803) 460-4493.
