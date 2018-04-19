Joe Peters is the newest member of the hole-in-one club
by Cindy Risher | April 19, 2018 1:36 pm
Joe Peters from Manning is the newest member of the Santee Cooper Country “Hole in One” Award Program. On April 6, Peters scored a hole-in-one on hole #7 at The Players Course at Wyboo in Manning. He will receive a parchment signed and sealed by the Honorable Henry McMaster, Governor of South Carolina.
