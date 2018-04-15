Charles Joe Wilson Sr.

FLORENCE – Charles Joe Wilson Sr., husband of Margie Hodge Wilson, died Wednesday, April 11, 2018 at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence.

Born June 22, 1940 in Clarendon County, he was a son of the late Joe and Marie Singleton Wilson.

A service of remembrance will be held 1 p.m. Monday, April 16, 2018 at Harmony Presbyterian Church, 8629 U.S. 301 in Alcolu where the Rev. Dr. Franklin Colclough will bring words of hope.

The service of committal shall follow in the Wilson family plot at the Harmony Presbyterian Church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 4-9 p.m. daily at the home, 1464 Magnolia Corner in Alcolu.

Online condolences for the family may be left at www.flemingdelaine.com or sent to flemingdelaine@aol.com.

Fleming and DeLaine Funeral Home and Chapel of Manning is in charge of arrangements.