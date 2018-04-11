Washington Bennette
Washington Bennette, 95, husband of Dorothy Bennette, died Monday, April 2, 2018, at Jamaica Hospital in Queens.
Born in Clarendon County, he was a son of the late Maryann Brown and Manning Bennette.
The family will receive friends at the home of his sister and brother-in-law, Williene and Harrison John, 31 Caldwell St. in Summerton.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date by Dyson’s Home for Funerals.
