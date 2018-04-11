Pancake Supper
by Submitted via Facebook | April 11, 2018 1:50 pm
St. Peters Masonic Lodge, 232 Boyce St. in Manning, will hold a pancake supper 5 p.m. until on May 4. Proceeds go to charity. Supper includes pancakes, sausage, coffee or tea. $6 per plate.
