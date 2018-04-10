Manning Elementary School 3rd Quarter All A Honor Roll
by Submitted via Email | April 10, 2018 7:38 am
EDITOR’S NOTE: The following students were named to the All A Honor Roll at Manning Elementary School for the 3rd Quarter of the 2017-18 school year.
FOURTH GRADE
David Benton, Alkentya Boatwright, Makiyah Brown, Addison Brown, Autumn Bryant, Brendon Carter, Michael Clark, Johannah Cottone, Patience Donnell, Jackson English, Sadie Gardner, Marissa Green, Autumn Grigg, Thomas Herlong, Naomi House, Colby Lowder, Mary-Esther McCabe, Bridget McCabe, Jacob McCormack, Leland Mitchum, Lucas Murley, Adyson Parimuha,
Sofia Pripon, Rylie Rowell and Carolina Sanchez.
FIFTH GRADE
Icelin Bennett, Juan Coello, Jazmine Haywood, Benjamin White and Destany Wilson.
SIXTH GRADE
Janaya Canty, Austin Evans, Shanaya Haywood, Sang Pham, Yaira Rios Alejo, Isabela Sanchez and Zoe Stevens.
