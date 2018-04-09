SC Human Trafficking Task Force congratulates group for opening safe home

There are hundreds of thousands of children being exploited in the United States each year. In fact, sex trafficking is negatively impacting communities across our state.

The South Carolina Human Trafficking Task Force, chaired by the Attorney General’s Office, is leading the way in counter-human trafficking efforts through community awareness, legal innovation, and support services to victims. Today, the Task Force recognizes a milestone in the anti-human trafficking movement.

“This is an eventful day in South Carolina’s efforts to support child victims of sex trafficking,” said Attorney General Alan Wilson. “We congratulate Doors to Freedom and acknowledge the hard work and dedication it undoubtedly took to open their safe home.”

The Doors to Freedom safe home, located at an undisclosed location in the Lowcountry, provides 24/7 support to female victims and survivors between the ages of 12 and 20 years old. They will care for children who have been exploited via an array of crimes classified as commercial sexual exploitation. Specific services include case management, advocacy, life skills, nutrition, and education. Doors to Freedom is also partnered with MUSC’s National Crime Victims Research Treatment Center and Charleston Southern University’s Music Therapy program to provide clinical mental health support as needed.

“It’s exciting to finally be able to provide these beautiful girls with what they need most, a safe place to heal and call home,” said Doors to Freedom Executive Director Sharon Ricard. “Our community has been extremely supportive of our efforts. We must continue to collaborate as a community to fight this crime and save as many girls as possible.”

The South Carolina Human Trafficking Task Force continues to support the creation of specialized services for child sex trafficking victims and survivors.

“I congratulate Sharon and her team for the amazing work they have done in opening their safe home to support trafficked children in South Carolina,” said Task Force Coordinator Kathryn Moorehead. “I encourage community members to support similar efforts throughout the state as we continue to build much needed services.”

For more information, please visit doorstofreedom.com or humantrafficking.scag.gov.