Students win competition, state office

Last Updated: April 6, 2018 at 7:52 am

Eight members of the Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America from F.E. DuBose Career Center attended the state leadership conference in North Charleston March 9-10, and half of them came home with state honors.

Faith Lawson, Tania Lawson, and Latia Davis became state champions in Entrepreneurship through developing and presenting a plan for a small business. They designed a restaurant, and competed against students from 25 different state chapters. All three students are juniors at Scott’s Branch High School.

Jordon Shaw, a junior at Manning High School, was elected as the state Vice-President for Community Service. During the conference, Shaw had to run for the office by passing a placement exam, participate in an interview process, give a campaign speech, and compete for voting delegates.

All four students will attend the National Conference in Atlanta this June, where they will compete for national office and titles.

Attendees from F.E. DuBose are pictured from left to right: Kyler Demery, Tania Lawson, Latia Davis, Silvera Thurman, Jordon Shaw, Jean Shaw (advisor), Faith Lawson, Marah Jackson, Shelton Mazck.