ManningLive

Morning Weather: Friday, April 6

by | April 6, 2018 5:28 am

Last Updated: April 6, 2018 at 9:35 am

Sunny, with a high near 77. South wind 6 to 11 mph.

No comments yet.

By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.

© Copyright 2018 | Manning Live