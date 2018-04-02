Summerton Public Works to work on Island Park Drive water line today
by Staff Reports | April 2, 2018 10:38 am
Last Updated: April 2, 2018 at 10:45 am
Water services in the area of Island Park Drive may be interrupted today for a short time while repairs are made to a two-inch water line in the area.
Summerton Public Works will work on the line for a few hours, and crews expect a return to normal service before noon.
