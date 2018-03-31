Pet of the Day: Emmy

Last Updated: March 29, 2018 at 6:28 am

Emmy is a female, brown, tabby domestic short-hair cat who is almost 2 years old. She is shy at times and all she needs is the right home with one on one attention. She is current on all of her shots, has been spayed and has tested negative for feline leukemia and AIDS. Stop by the A Second Chance Animal Shelter from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday to see this beautiful sweet girl, along with all of our other fur babies!