Hardeeville resident appointed to open SCNDR Board seat

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources Board welcomed a new member, businessman Duane Swygert of Hardeeville (center), at their March 2018 meeting, held prior to the opening of the Palmetto Sportsmen’s Classic Outdoor Expo in Columbia. Standing with Swygert are SCDNR Director Alvin Taylor (left) and Board Chairman Norman Pulliam of Spartanburg (right). [SCDNR photo by David Lucas]

A Hardeville resident will represent the 6th Congressional District on the seven-member South Carolina Department of Natural Resources Board.

The district includes Clarendon County. Duane Merrill is described by DNR as “a Jasper County businessman, currently serving as president of the Hardeeville Development Corporation and as the business manage for New River Enterprises.”

Gov. Henry McMaster appointed Swygert, who was then confirmed by the state Senate earlier this month. He attended his first meeting March 23 in Columbia, where the DNR Board met prior to the opening of the annual Palmetto Sportsmen’s Classic Outdoor Expo.

Prior to Swygert’s work in real estate development, he had a long career in law enforcement, retiring from the U.S. Customs Service in Savannah. Prior to that, he served as a U.S. border patrol agent assigned to El Paso, Texas, and as a trooper with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. He is a veteran of the U.S. Army. Swygert’s background and experiences have led to his appointment to numerous boards and commissions previously, including the Jasper County Planning Commission, the Jasper County Appeals Board and the South Carolina Juvenile Parole Board.

His career also included a stint as manager of New River Plantation in Hardeeville, where he was responsible for managing wildlife, timber and agriculture operations. Swygert and his wife, Bonnie, attend Tillman United Methodist Church.

The governor appoints the members and chairman of the SCDNR Board, the policy-making body for DNR, with Senate confirmation. One member is chosen to represent each of South Carolina’s seven congressional districts. The Board meets on a monthly basis to discuss and set policies for the agency, which is composed of five divisions, including Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries; Marine Resources; Law Enforcement; Outreach and Support Services; and Land, Water and Conservation.

For more information about the Department of Natural Resources Board, including dates and times for upcoming meetings, visit www.dnr.sc.gov/admin/board.html.