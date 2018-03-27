Lady Swampcats

The Lady Swampcats showed up and brought the bats with them in their 15-5 victory over Calhoun Academy Monday afternoon at Julie Skolar field in Manning, improving to 6-2 on the season.

Hannah Kate Branham was the winning pitcher for the Swampcats, throwing ten strikeouts and only walking four through six innings.

Lindsey Barwick and Anna Marie Beard led the charge on the offensive side of the ball with Barwick going 3 for 4, hitting a triple, a double, a single and 3 RBI and Beard also going 3 for 4 with a double, two singles and 3 RBI. Emily Anderson was 2 for 4 with an in-the-park homerun and 3 RBI, Kaleigh Warren was 2 for 4 with a double and 2 RBI and Mary Louise Kinlaw added three hits and an RBI. Macey Jans also had an RBI. Branham added two hits and Callie Walker and Hailey Lynch each had a hit.