MaryAnne Grayson Moore

SUMMERTON – MaryAnne Grayson Moore, 75, widow of Nebraska Edward “Butch” Moore II, died Tuesday, March 20, 2018, at her home.

Born August 10, 1942, in Manning, she was a daughter of the late James Fulton Grayson and the late Archie McKay Bethea Grayson. She was a past Director of the Adult Education Center of F.E. DuBose Career Center and a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary and the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was a member of Summerton Baptist Church and the Winsome Sunday school class.

She is survived by her son, Nebraska Edward Moore III (Stephanie) of Brunswick, GA; a daughter-in-law, Jodi Woods Moore of Three Forks, MT; and five grandchildren, Grayson McRae Moore, Nebraska E. Moore IV, Chase Mason Moore, Cole Woods Moore and Branna Kaycee Carey Moore.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Deputy Sheriff Mason Palmer Bethea Moore.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 23, 2018, at Summerton Baptist Church Cemetery with the Revs. Billy Carlisle, Bob Ashba and Randy Bowers officiating.

Pallbearers will be Jim Grayson, Bryan Rembert, Mike Failmezger, Gene Failmezger III, Robert Fletcher, Walt Fletcher, Percy Harvin and Dickie Felder.Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Winsome Sunday school class and her niece, Lisa Grayson Mills.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 22, 2018, at the residence, 1664 Jack Touchberry Road, Summerton.

Memorials may be made to Summerton Baptist Church, 215 E. Main Street, Summerton, SC 29148.

Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org