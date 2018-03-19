NWS warns of severe thunderstorms
by Submitted via Email | March 19, 2018 9:03 am
Severe thunderstorms could possibly occur in midlands area today. Damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes would be the primary threat with any severe weather.
by Submitted via Email | March 19, 2018 9:03 am
Severe thunderstorms could possibly occur in midlands area today. Damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes would be the primary threat with any severe weather.
© Copyright 2018 | Manning Live
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.