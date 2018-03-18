ManningLive

Say hello to Teen Miss Striped Bass Festival Emalee Winter Rogers

by | March 18, 2018 6:49 am

Last Updated: March 18, 2018 at 1:51 pm

Emalee Winter Rogers was crowned Teen Miss Striped Bass Festival on Saturday night at Weldon Auditorium.

