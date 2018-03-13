Manning Elementary students to perform the Wizard of Oz at Weldon Auditorium
by Staff Reports | March 13, 2018 9:32 am
The students of Manning Elementary will be performing The Wizard of Oz musical March 13 at 6:00 p.m. at Weldon Auditorium. The students have been practicing and have busy with rehearsals and are now preparing to perform for all residents that come out tonight.
