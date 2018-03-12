Shirley Ann Tucker Bryant

Shirley Ann Tucker Bryant, 75, widow of Cecil William ” Billy” Bryant, Sr., died Sun. March 11, 2018, at her residence.

She was born Sept. 26, 1942, in Foreston. She was a daughter of the late William James Tucker and the late Rotha Mae Richburg Tucker. She was a retired parts clerk for Manning Tractor Company.

She is survived by three sons, Cecil William Bryant, Jr. (Karen) and James Ellison Bryant (Angie), both of Manning and Robert Arnold Bryant (Tanya) of Greeleyville; two brothers, Tommy Tucker and Mike Tucker (Laura), both of Sumter; two sisters, Laura Sims of Sumter and Emma Jean Joyner (Jerry) of Alcolu; five grandchildren, Pam, William, Donnie (Kristina), Dusty and Boone; four great grandchildren, Hayden, Liam, Tucker and Braelynn; and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Dan Raymond Richburg and James Luther Tucker; and a sister, Gracie Geraldine Tucker.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wed. March 14 in the chapel of Stephens Funeral Home. Rev. Mark Evans will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Bryant Family Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Donnie Bryant, William Bryant, Dusty Bryant, Wayne Bryant, Legree Sims and Tim Richburg.

Honorary pallbearers will be cousins and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. on Tues. March 13 at Stephens Funeral Home and other times at the residence located at 4214 Juneburn Road, Manning.

Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org