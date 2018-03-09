Summerton Planning Commission finishing up Land Use Plan

Last Updated: March 9, 2018 at 1:59 pm

The Summerton Planning Commission has been working on the Land Use Plan for the Town of Summerton for the past six months. This will establish regulations for the use of land and designate separate zones for new residential homes, businesses and commercial buildings or companies that may come to Summerton in the future.

The Commission is attempting to put the final touches on the plan, which they are trying to include every type of business or store that may want to operate in Summerton.

Before the plan can be put into use, it has to be presented to the Summerton Town Council. Chairman Dickie Felder said, “We have been working on this for about six months and are just about ready to present it. The Land Use Plan is very important to the growth and renewal of Summerton.”

The commission still has several issues to fine tune but they are working diligently to complete it for the future development of Summerton.