St. Paul students wrote birthday cards for Dr. Suess
by Tommy Wampler | March 9, 2018 12:05 pm
Last Updated: March 9, 2018 at 9:10 am
Adria Vaughn’s third grade students wrote birthday cards for Dr. Suess’s birthday.
The students listened to read alongs of from books from the library of Dr. Suess.
