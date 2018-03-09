Meet the Editor

I am The Manning Times Editor. I am responsible for searching out local news stories for print publication, including breaking news. I appoint story assignments to our reporters. I write a regular column entitled Sincerely, Cindy and write one or two stories per paper. I edit stories/articles that appear in our Thursday paper and assist with some posts to Manninglive.com. I set up the weekly file folders on line and enter all of the information into these folders for Thursday’s paper. I also handle all the classifieds and legal notices as well as local church news, coming events and general announcements.

I grew up in Lakewood, Ohio, which is a suburb of Cleveland. I graduated from Lakewood High School in Lakewood, Ohio. I earned a B.S in Elementary Education with a minor in English from Kansas State University and a Master of Education and a Master of Arts in Human Behavior and Conflict Management, both from Columbia College in Columbia, South Carolina.

I spent almost 30 years teaching in the South Carolina public school system and mostly in middle school. I retired in July of 2015.

When I retired from teaching, I took a year off to unwind but then took a part time job with Youth and Family Services out of Columbia driving foster and disadvantaged youth to various types of appointments throughout the state. I enjoyed that very much as it allowed me to mentor kids but unfortunately, this 501 (c)3 went out of business in early 2016. A couple months later I happened to see a FB post advertising for a part time job at The Manning Times doing the classifieds and legals. I responded, interviewed and was hired. The rest is history. I absolutely LOVE my job and look forward to coming to work everyday; however, I have been known play hooky every once in a while to play with my grands.

I enjoy volunteer work including animal rescue and rehab with Keeper of the Wild and serving as state director for FLAG. I am also very active in the county and state GOP. I am an active member of Holly Hill United Methodist Church and serve as treasurer for the women’s missionary groups and also on the church advisory board. I am also privileged to serve as an elected school board member for CSD1.