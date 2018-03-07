Manning High student wins S.C. Courtroom Sketch Competition,

Ruby Dozier, a junior at Manning High School, attended the SC Mock Trial Regional Competition in Conway on Feb. 24. During the competition, Ruby drew a sketch of the courtroom scene to submit after the competition was over.

Ruby’s sketch was sent in to be judged against all of the sketches from all of the Mock Trial Competitions. Ruby’s work was chosen as the winner of the State Competition. This is the first time a student from Manning High School has won the Courtroom Sketch Artist Competition.

When asked how she felt about being awarded this honor, Ruby said, “I feel really good. I feel very honored. I feel motivated to create more artwork and inspire others so that they can complete good artwork too.” When asked what her experience was like at the competition, Ruby said, “The competition was fun and it was fun to be around everyone. It was very exhilarating, because everyone was so enthusiastic about what they were doing and it motivated me to actually submit the picture that I drew. I was unsure as to whether I wanted to submit this picture or not. But all of my teammates kept encouraging me to submit it.”

Mock Trial Advisor Elizabeth McDonald said “I am so proud of Ruby. This is her second time entering the Courtroom Sketch Artist Competition, but her third year competing with us in Mock Trial. It has truly been amazing to watch her grow over the past three years. I am in awe of her artistic ability and extremely proud that she not only reached her goal this year, but that I was able to show her another area where she could express her art.”

She has been invited to represent S.C. at the National Level. The National Competition is scheduled from May 10-13 in Reno, NV. Ruby and Mrs. McDonald are hoping that she will be able to attend.

Ruby is also a part of National Art Honor Society, Jobs for American Graduates, FFA and she plays tennis for Manning High School.