Brain Minder presentation at Laurence Manning

Last Updated: March 7, 2018 at 9:40 am

Pictured are Camille Daniel, Ginny Flynt, Carolyn Haynes, Margaret Robertson, Kathy Geddings, Sandra Brewer, Ellen Taylor and Peggy Benton.

Laurence Manning Academy hosted Brain Minder, a puppet show teaching brain safety on Tues. March 6. The show was conducted in a new format and it was well received by 240 first, second and third grade students at LMA.