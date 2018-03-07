Brain Minder presentation at Laurence Manning
Pictured are Camille Daniel, Ginny Flynt, Carolyn Haynes, Margaret Robertson, Kathy Geddings, Sandra Brewer, Ellen Taylor and Peggy Benton.
Laurence Manning Academy hosted Brain Minder, a puppet show teaching brain safety on Tues. March 6. The show was conducted in a new format and it was well received by 240 first, second and third grade students at LMA.
