Laurence Manning student wins state sporting clays shoot
by Submitted by Reader | March 5, 2018 1:56 pm
Last Updated: March 5, 2018 at 2:07 pm
Broughton Lester of the Laurence Manning Academy Sporting Clays team won the HOA Saturday at the SCDNR State Sporting Clay Shoot. He is pictured to the far right.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.