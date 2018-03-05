Clarendon and Sumter County Little Miss & Teen Miss pageant winners

Last Updated: March 5, 2018 at 3:25 pm

Winners of the Little Miss Teen Miss Sumter Clarendon County have been announced.

Emersyn Smith won the Wee Miss Tiny TOT crown for Clarendon County.

Andi Coker won the Wee Miss Tiny TOT for Sumter County.

Lillian Elizabeth Bryant is the Little Miss Tiny TOT winner for Clarendon County.

Zoey Rivers won Wee Miss Clarendon County.

Milton ‘Mills’ Sanders was the Wee Miss Sumter County winner.

Margaret Elizabeth Mooneyham won Little Miss Sumter.

Charleston Hodge was the Little Miss Clarendon County winner.

Virginia Katherine ‘Katie’ Clark won Young Miss Clarendon County.

Margaret Watson was crowned Young Miss Sumter County.

Emma Hunt was the Young Miss Teen Clarendon County winner.

Kaydn Dickerson won Young Miss Teen Sumter.

Lillie Coker was the winner for Teen Miss Clarendon County.

Corrie Walton was the winner for Teen Miss Sumter County.