SC high school bass challenge

Last Updated: March 2, 2018 at 1:09 pm

Congratulations to the two teams who represented Clarendon Hall School last Saturday in the SC High School Bass Challenge! This is part of the SC Lower State BASS High School Tournament Trail. Coached by Robbie Richburg and Danny Shanz, our two teams did very well in their first tournament. Gage Richburg and Olivia Wilson placed fourth out of 95 boats and only missed third place by 4 ounces. Hunter Richburg and Christian Higbe also placed in the top 20. Their next tournament is scheduled for March 31st and will take place on Lake Murray.