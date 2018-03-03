Local resident earns degree from Western Governor’s University
by Submitted via Email | March 3, 2018 9:05 am
Last Updated: March 3, 2018 at 9:09 am
The following local student have received their degree from Western Governors University.
Adriane Gaff of Manning has received her Bachelor’s of Science in
Nursing.
The university held its 64th commencement ceremony at the Disney
Coronado Springs Resort in Orlando on Feb. 10 to celebrate the
graduation of about 15,000 graduates from across the country.
