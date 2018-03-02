#ChildrensHospitalWeek to encourage support for children’s hospitals

Caydence Quesada, age 5, was treated at McLeod Children’s Hospital for septo optic dysplasia and has personally benefited from local donations to CMN Hospitals.

Awareness week encourages support for McLeod Children’s Hospital

McLeod Children’s Hospital is pleased to participate in the second annual #ChildrensHospitalsWeek, scheduled for March 5 – 11. Events during the week are intended to bring awareness to children’s hospitals and how important donation are to help kids get the best care when they need it.

The following activities encourage support for children’s hospitals, March 5 – 11:

Tune in to a Facebook Live-athon 7:30 p.m. March 7. The live event will feature appearances by various celebrities, inspiring kids who represent the 10 million kids treated annually at Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals throughout the U.S. and Canada.

Catch the action at Facebook.com/CMNHospitals.

Participate in the #ChildrensHospitalsWeek bandage campaign on social media by sporting a bandage with the name of a child who has benefited from a children’s hospital.

Take a photo and share it with #ChildrensHospitalsWeek.

Join the Twitch stream for Extra Life United from March 8 to March 10 as charity gamers from all over the world join together at Extra Life United to learn how to make a big impact on children’s hospitals through gaming.

Participants attend panels and workshops and play in a tournament to unlock donations for local CMN Hospitals. The event will be broadcast live on Twitch.

The Extra Life program has raised more than $40 million for CMN Hospitals since 2008.

Caydence Quesada, age 5, was selected to serve as the 2018 Champion representing McLeod Children’s Hospital. She was treated at McLeod Children’s Hospital for septo optic dysplasia and has personally benefited from local donations to CMN Hospitals.

Septo optic dysplasia is a rare congenital condition characterized by an underdeveloped optic nerve, pituitary gland dysfunction and absence of the septum pellucidum. While most individuals have only two of the three components, Caydence joins the 30 percent of people who have all three, according to the National Institutes of Health.

John Lauck, president and CEO of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, “We’re reminded daily of the fact that contributions of all sizes add up to provide critical funding for pediatric medical equipment, services, research and charitable care, and that community donations are vital for local kids in need. We’re taking the opportunity to honor not only our Champions and partners, but also the hundreds of children’s hospitals across the U.S. and Canada who impact the lives of millions of children annually.”

Davis Sawyer, McLeod Children’s Hospital Fund Manager said, “We look forward to partnering with CMN to raise awareness of McLeod Children’s Hospital and the excellent care provided to sick and injured children from the Midlands to the Coast.”