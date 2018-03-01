Mobile Library Schedule: Thurs. March 1
by Tommy Wampler | March 1, 2018 9:54 am
The Harvin Clarendon County Mobile Library will be at the Summerton Piggly Wiggly today from 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
