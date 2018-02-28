Clarendon Hall Varsity baseball team opens season with win

The Clarendon Hall Saints Varsity Baseball team defeated The Kings Academy by a score of 13-12. The teams were tied at the end of regulation play, forcing them to square off for an extra inning. The Saints scored the winning run in the bottom of the 8th.

The Saints were led at the plate by Jonathan McIntosh going 3-4 and 2 RBIs. Dylan Way was 1-2 on the night and pitched 2 innings with 3 strikeouts.

Bobby Ashba got the win on the mound pitching 4 2/3 innings with 6 strikeouts and giving up only one hit. Ashba also went 2-5 at the plate and picking up 4 rbi.

The Saints next game will be against Dorchester Academy Fri. March 2.

