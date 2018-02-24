LMA B team softball players bring out thr sticks, defeat Colleton Prep

Last Updated: February 24, 2018 at 11:37 am

It was a battle of the bats in the Swamp as the Laurence Manning Lady Swampcats played host to the Lady Warhawks of Colleton Prep Academy Feb. 23. The Swampcats came out on top, winning the game 15-12 and improving to 2-0 on the season. Hannah Kate Branham secured the win on the mound for the Swampcats.

Branham also led the Swampcats at the plate, going 3 for 4 with 2 doubles, a base-clearing triple and four RBI’s. Lindsey Barwick was 2 for 4 on the night with a single, a triple and 3 RBI’s. Campbell Proctor was two for four, hitting 2 singles and adding 1 RBI. Kaleigh Warren knocked a two run single into right field and Macey Jans added an RBI. Mary Louise Kinlaw was 2 for 3 with 3 singles.

The Lady Swampcats next host Carolina Academy for a double header 4 p.m. March 6.