Royalty Autos Sales holds ribbon cutting

Last Updated: February 22, 2018 at 12:33 pm

Royalty Auto owners Mike Ogburn and wife, along with Carl Beard

Royalty Auto Sales opened its doors for business this past Friday. Family and friends, along with community leaders and prospective buyers all showed up to welcome the dealership and its employees to Manning. For longtime car salesman, Carl Beard, it was a dream come true. He said, “I’ve been in the car business for 34 years and God blessed me with the opportunity. Mike and I worked hard to get here. He believed in my vision and my plan and has helped me to see it come to fruition.”

Carl Beard and Mike Opburn have been friends for over 9 years and after talking about opening up their own dealership, they began looking into locations to put a car lot. It took about 2 years ago to find the right location. They had been scouting a location in Sumter and thought it was going to be where they would be opening their new store, but things just never lined up to make that happen.

The staff at Royalty really put together a show for all that attended. After the ribbon cutting, they welcomed everyone inside where they continued to show their appreciation and thankfulness. Mike and Carl both said that this would not have been possible if not for the support that they received from their families. Carl said, “We want to thank everyone that has been there during the development of our business. We are thankful and honored to be where we are so that we can provide good, dependable vehicles for the residents of Manning, as well as anyone else who needs a car.”

Royalty Auto is located at 3299 Sumter Highway next to the F.E. Dubose Career Center and is now ready to serve the residents of Clarendon County.