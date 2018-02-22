LMA Elementary dance team wins SCISA State Dance Championship

Last Updated: February 22, 2018 at 11:23 pm

The LMA elementary dance team won the 2018 SCISA Dance State Championship.

The Laurence Manning Elementary dance team had the highest score in the Jazz Dance at the SCISA State Dance Championship. The dance routine rocketed them to the top and guaranteed there place as champions. They were scored as overall winner of the SCISA Dance State Championship.