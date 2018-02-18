Pet of the Day: Anna Marie
by Submitted via Email | February 18, 2018 6:24 pm
Last Updated: February 10, 2018 at 1:10 pm
na Marie is an 8-month-old, female domestic shorthair kitten. She is current on all of her vaccinations, has been spayed and has tested negative for feline leukemia, FIV and AIDS. She loves attention from everyone and enjoys being brushed. Her adoption fee is $50 with an approved application. Office hours at A Second Chance Animal Shelter are 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
