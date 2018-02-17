Huth recognized for 10 years of service to CCSO
by Tommy Wampler | February 17, 2018 3:03 am
Last Updated: February 16, 2018 at 8:32 pm
Clarendon County Deputy 1st Class Freddie “Crash” “Goose” Huth was recognized Monday night by Clarendon County Council for 10 years of service to the agency. He was not present for the recognition, which included a certificate and a pin.
