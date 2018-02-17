Guest Opinion: Getting beyond the ‘perfect life’

In June 2017, life was pretty much perfect.

I graduated from high school, worked for a great local company in town for the summer, and was excited to start college in just a few months with the help of some gracious scholarship organizations. Little did I know, things were about to take a turn.

Unexpectedly, we were hit with a sudden and brief illness that would take the life of the most important piece of our Bell family.

Every single day for the past three-plus months, I have been constantly asking the good Lord for strength and understanding through this very difficult battle. Never in my wildest dreams did I ever imagine starting off college by losing my father, my everything.

There’s no way to just simply “move on” and “get over” losing someone who had such a profound impact on my life.

I miss the life lessons and words of wisdom, daily text messages and, most of all, pops-son time. Pops-son time consisted of anything from Saturday rides to chill days at home.

Particularly, pops-son time included watching the Yankees, Cowboys and sports championships in the living room. Watching these events by myself and even with friends have been much harder than I thought. Several times, I simply just zone out because I know if you were still physically here, we would be right beside each other screaming at the top of our lungs at a clutch base hit by Aaron Judge or an Ezekiel Elliott rushing touchdown.

Sports was your passion and you sparked that passion inside me. I promise to keep our sports traditions going. I know you’ll be right there with me in spirit.

In just 50 years, you managed to raise a beautiful family that continues to live out your legacy everyday, impact literally thousands of young people in the field of education through teaching and coaching, and most importantly, live a Christ-like life.

Last May, during my FFA retirement address, I included a tribute to my dad in my speech.

“Dad, there is no one who has had a greater impact on my life than you,” I told him. “You are my role model, and I cannot thank you enough for everything you have done for me.”

I can vividly remember the huge smile that came across his face and it almost brought him to tears. During tough times, as I try to keep going, I reflect on great moments like this. And yes, you are still my role model, hero and everything else. No one will ever take your place in my life. As you look down from the heavens,

I hope to continue to make you proud and live out your legacy to the fullest. Dad, until we meet again, rest easy. “Peace Be Unto You.” I love you forever and always. See you later, Thomas Bell Jr.

Quadri Bell is a graduate of Manning High School and is currently studying at the University of South Carolina in Columbia. Bell’s father, Thomas Bell Jr. died Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, at the Medical University of South Carolina hospital in Charleston. The elder Bell, also a Monarch alumnus, he worked as an educator in Clarendon School District 2 from 1997-2001. He joined Clarendon School District 1 in 2001 and remained there up to his passing.