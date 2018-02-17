Esther Ruth Shuler

SANTEE – Esther Ruth Shuler, 76, wife of Harry Shingler Shuler Jr. died Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018.

Born July 14, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Jesse Allen Shuler and Alberta Bair Shuler. She was first and foremost a wonderful wife and mother. She and her husband enjoyed traveling around the world.

Mrs. Shuler was the retired owner and operator of Elloree Department Store and helped her husband operate H.S. Oil Company Inc. and SC Oil Company DBA Santee General Store. She was a member of Jerusalem United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday school and sang in the choir.

Mrs. Shuler was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Shingler Shuler Jr.; her parents, Jesse and Alberta Shuler; her brothers, Allen Shuler, Paul Shuler (Pat), and Edward Shuler (Joyce); and her sister, Virginia Bailey (Bill).

Surviors include three children, Marian Goforth (Dal) of Blackville, Inger Walker (Nelson) of Manning and Ed Shuler (Shirley) of Santee; and five grandchildren, Amanda Crosby, Corie Goforth, Edward Shuler (Beth), Alexandria Walker Schaffer (Jeff) and Charlie Walker.

The family would like to extend a very special thanks to friend and caregiver, Deb Cila.

Funeral services were held Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, at Jerusalem United Methodist Church, with Pastor Hope Avins officiating. Burial followed in the church cemetery. Pallbearers included Charlie Walker, Edward Shuler, Jeff Schaffer, Calvin Strock, Jason Strock and Brian Hooks.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Jerusalem United Methodist Church, PO Box 366, Elloree, SC 29047.

