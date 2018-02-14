Pet of the Day: Percy

Last Updated: February 10, 2018 at 1:36 pm

Percy is a 3-year-old, red-and-white male akita mix. He enjoys the outdoors and going for walks. He is neutered, up to date on his vaccinations and has tested negative for Heart worms. His adoption fee is $125 with an approved application. You can get pre–approved by submitting your adoption application online at www.ASecondChanceAnimalShelter.com. Stop by today to see this beautiful baby and the rest of our furbabies!