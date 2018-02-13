Justice promoted in Sumter Police Department
by Submitted by Reader | February 13, 2018 3:29 am
Last Updated: February 12, 2018 at 1:34 am
Manning native Mark Justice was promoted to Officer 1st Class status with the Sumter Police Department.
by Submitted by Reader | February 13, 2018 3:29 am
Last Updated: February 12, 2018 at 1:34 am
Manning native Mark Justice was promoted to Officer 1st Class status with the Sumter Police Department.
© Copyright 2018 | Manning Live
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.