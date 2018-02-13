Eastern Star Ladies donate school supplies to kids of Summerton

Last Updated: February 13, 2018 at 10:58 am

The ladies of Silver Leaf Chapter 333 Order of the Eastern Star visited Summerton Early Childhood Center on February 8. The organization’s membership is comprised of Ladies from the local communities in Clarendon and Sumter County. They share within the communities that they live in and around. The ladies of OES 333 came together Thursday to share in worship, fellowship and giving by donating a great deal of school supplies and cleaning supplies that are priceless for teachers of all ages.

The women of this Chapter 333 have adopted the Summerton Early Childhood Development Center to reach out to and help the local students that are so desperate for paper, pencils, and even crayons. The members would like to thank Principle Patricia Middleton from SECC for allowing the Stars to donate the supplies and continue their mission to worship, fellowship and serve the people of their community. The light from these Stars will continue to shine and grow as their organization continues to reach out and touch the lives of countless young boys and girls.