Clarendon County Boobkmobile stops cancelled for week
by Reporter | February 13, 2018 4:33 pm
The Clarendon County library has reported that the remainder of this week’s stops for the Bookmobile have had to be cancelled. It is currently in the shop undergoing repairs. Updates will be posted as they are submitted.
“Submitted via email”
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.