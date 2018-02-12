Summerton Town Council cancels Tuesday meeting
by Submitted via Email | February 12, 2018 7:42 pm
Last Updated: February 9, 2018 at 7:47 pm
Summerton Town Council has canceled its regular meeting scheduled for Tuesday due to the fact that there will not be a quorum present to hold the meeting.
