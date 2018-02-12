Morning Weather: Feb. 12
by Staff (Office) | February 12, 2018 5:10 am
Last Updated: February 11, 2018 at 9:13 pm
Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 73. Southwest wind around 7 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
