ManningLive

Wreck with injuries on Players Course Drive

by | February 11, 2018 5:28 pm

The S.c. Highway Patrol and other authorities are currently working a vehicle wreck with injuries in the 3000 block of Players Course Drive near White Oak Drive. The wreck happened about 4:39 p.m. Sunday.

No comments yet.

By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.

© Copyright 2018 | Manning Live