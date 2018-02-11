Wreck with injuries on Players Course Drive
by Staff (Office) | February 11, 2018 5:28 pm
The S.c. Highway Patrol and other authorities are currently working a vehicle wreck with injuries in the 3000 block of Players Course Drive near White Oak Drive. The wreck happened about 4:39 p.m. Sunday.
