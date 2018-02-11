F.E. DuBose Top Student: Kimberly Felder
by Submitted via Email | February 11, 2018 3:41 pm
Last Updated: February 10, 2018 at 10:41 pm
Kimberly Felder was named the top student for the 2nd quarter of the 2017-18 school year for the Culinary Arts III program at the F.E. DuBose Career Center. Manninglive.com will be posting all top students and honor roll recipients throughout the rest of the weekend.
